Wednesday Jan. 04
Regional News
Jan 03 2017
Turkish military says 18 Islamic State militants killed in clashes in Syria

publishing date: 03/01/2017 04:15:50
Turkish military says 18 Islamic State militants killed in clashes in Syria
Turkey's military, backing Syrian rebels in a four-month-old operation against Islamic State militants in northern Syria, said on Tuesday that 18 of the jihadists had been killed and 37 wounded in clashes and artillery fire on Monday.

 

In a round-up of its operations over the past 24 hours, the army said its warplanes destroyed four Islamic State targets and Russian aircraft hit jihadists in Dayr Kak, 8 km (5 miles) southwest of the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab.

 
REUTERS
