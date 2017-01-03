Thank you!
Lebanon News
Jan 03 2017
Body of martyr ‘Haykal Mousallem’ heads to hometown of al-Bireh

publishing date: 03/01/2017 04:21:32
The convoy carrying the body of martyr Haykal Mousallem left Hotel Dieu hospital in Ashrafieh, heading towards the victim’s hometown in al-Bireh where he will be buried.

Prayers will be held at the church of the Greek Orthodox in the town.

 

Mousallem was one of the victims who were killed in the terrorist attack that targeted a famous nightclub in Turkey’s Istanbul on New Year ’s Eve.
