REPORT: Lebanon bids farewell to Elias Wardini, Haykal Mousallem

A car bomb wounded at least four U.N. guards when it exploded near
The Internal Security Forces in south Lebanon arrested
Twin panda cubs born last summer at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
Martyr Elias Wardini was laid to rest in Ashrafieh during an official and popular funeral headed by Metropolitan bishop of the Greek Orthodox Elias Audi at Church of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox in Achrafieh.
Similarly, the convoy carrying the body of martyr Haykal Mousallem headed towards the victim’s hometown in al-Bireh where he was buried, and prayers were held at the church of the Greek Orthodox in the town.
Wardini and Mousallem were among the victims killed during the terrorist attack that targeted a famous nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve.