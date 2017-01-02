REPORT: Lebanon bids farewell to Elias Wardini, Haykal Mousallem

Martyr Elias Wardini was laid to rest in Ashrafieh during an official and popular funeral headed by Metropolitan bishop of the Greek Orthodox Elias Audi at Church of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox in Achrafieh.

Similarly, the convoy carrying the body of martyr Haykal Mousallem head​ed towards the victim’s hometown in al-Bireh where he ​was buried, and prayers were held at the church of the Greek Orthodox in the town.