Wednesday Jan. 04
Amir El Leil
05:30
Amir El Leil
News Bulletin Reports
Jan 03 2017
REPORT: Lebanon bids farewell to Elias Wardini, Haykal Mousallem

publishing date: 03/01/2017 05:48:00
Martyr Elias Wardini was laid to rest in Ashrafieh during an official and popular funeral headed by Metropolitan bishop of the Greek Orthodox Elias Audi at Church of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox in Achrafieh.

 
Similarly, the convoy carrying the body of martyr Haykal Mousallem head​ed towards the victim’s hometown in al-Bireh where he ​was buried, and prayers were held at the church of the Greek Orthodox in the town.

 

Wardini and Mousallem were among the victims killed during the terrorist attack that targeted a famous nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
 
 
 
 
