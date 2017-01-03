Azzi to LBCI: A Lebanese delegation must take part in Istanbul attack investigation

A car bomb wounded at least four U.N. guards when it exploded near
The Internal Security Forces in south Lebanon arrested
Twin panda cubs born last summer at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
Former Labor Minister Sejaan Azzi said that the Lebanese authorities should request the participation of a Lebanese security judicial delegation in the investigation conducted into the attack in Istanbul, stressing the need to uncover the circumstances.
In a statement to LBCI’s Nharkom Said, Azzi said that the stances of the Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan turned Turkey into a foster environment for terrorism, calling for commitment to political moderation.