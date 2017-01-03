Azzi to LBCI: A Lebanese delegation must take part in Istanbul attack investigation

Former Labor Minister Sejaan Azzi said that the Lebanese authorities should request the participation of a Lebanese security judicial delegation in the investigation conducted into the attack in Istanbul, stressing the need to uncover the circumstances.

advertisement

In a statement to LBCI’s Nharkom Said, Azzi said that the stances of the Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan turned Turkey into a foster environment for terrorism, calling for commitment to political moderation.