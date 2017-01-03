Thank you!
Wednesday Jan. 04
Amir El Leil
Amir El Leil
Lebanon News
22 hours ago
Health Minister Hasbany visits Istanbul attack injured, calls on citizens to be vigilant

publishing date: 03/01/2017 07:05:47
Deputy Prime Minister, Health Minister Ghassan Hasbany visited Tuesday the injured of Istanbul terrorist attack, stressing that “the Turkish authorities did what they had to do and we were keen on transferring the victims and injured as soon as possible.”

The minister said that the Lebanese people must be aware and vigilant because these incidents do not spare any country or geography, adding that these attacks have been spreading everywhere.
