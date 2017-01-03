Thank you!
Wednesday Jan. 04
Amir El Leil
05:30
Amir El Leil
Lebanon News
22 hours ago
Hariri declares public mourning for Istanbul attack victims

publishing date: 03/01/2017 07:26:08
Hariri declares public mourning for Istanbul attack victims
Prime Minister Saad Hariri declared Tuesday an hour public mourning from 2 pm until 3 pm in the afternoon, to pay respects for the victims who were killed in the terrorist attack that targeted Istanbul on New Year’s Eve.

 
He also called for amending the schedule of TV programs accordingly, urging the Lebanese to stand for five minutes at 3 pm, wherever they were, to denounce the crime.
