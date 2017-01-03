Hariri meets with Turkish ambassador, tackles Istanbul terror attack

A meeting was held at the Grand serial between Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Turkish ambassador to Lebanon Cagatay Erciyes, where they discussed the terrorist attack that targeted a nightclub in Istanbul and left dozens dead, including three Lebanese nationals.

The Turkish ambassador stressed that the Turkish Police and the security authorities have been exerting efforts to pursue and arrest the attacker.

He added that they will share any information with Lebanese government once available. “Our pain is big ... We need to more action and real cooperation to eradicate terrorism,” Erciyes said.

Hariri also met at the Serail with Jordanian deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nasser Abou Jaoudeh