Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Jan. 04
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Amir El Leil
05:30
Amir El Leil
Menu
Lebanon News
20 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Hariri meets with Turkish ambassador, tackles Istanbul terror attack

publishing date: 03/01/2017 09:11:00
episodes
Hariri meets with Turkish ambassador, tackles Istanbul terror attack
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

A meeting was held at the Grand serial between Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Turkish ambassador to Lebanon Cagatay Erciyes, where they discussed the terrorist attack that targeted a nightclub in Istanbul and left dozens dead, including three Lebanese nationals.

advertisement

The Turkish ambassador stressed that the Turkish Police and the security authorities have been exerting efforts to pursue and arrest the attacker.

 

He added that they will share any information with Lebanese government once available. “Our pain is big ... We need to more action and real cooperation to eradicate terrorism,” Erciyes said.

 

Hariri also met at the Serail with Jordanian deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nasser Abou Jaoudeh
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact