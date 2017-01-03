Jreissati: The time has come to determine stances over electoral law

Justice Minister Salim Jreissati said Tuesday that the time has come for every political party to determine its stance over the issue of the electoral law, noting that the situation has become imminent and must be finalized.

advertisement

Following the Change and Reform bloc’s weekly meeting, Jreissati pointed out that the government dealt responsibly with the attack that took place in Istanbul and the appropriate measures were taken accordingly.

“The bloc discussed the items included in the cabinet’s agenda for tomorrow’s session and will be leaving its decision until tomorrow,” he stated.