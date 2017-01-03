Future bloc stresses need to pass budget for 2017

The Future bloc reiterated its commitment to the hybrid electoral draft law that merges the majoritarian and proportional systems, and which they presented with the Lebanese Forces and the Democratic gathering as an applicable interim formula.

In a statement issued following its weekly meeting, the bloc stressed the need to hasten the efforts in order to pass a budget law for the year 2017.

On the terror attack of Istanbul, the bloc emphasized the importance of united the efforts of the Lebanese factions in order to be resilient and continue fighting terror and terrorists.

In this regard, the bloc praised the performance of the government and the concerned authorities in quickly moving to keep up with the facts of the horrific massacre.