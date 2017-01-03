REPORT: Who will take Abdel Menhem Youssef’s place as Ogero chairman?

The tenth item of the agenda to be discussed during Wednesday’s cabinet session, relates to the discharge of Ogero chairman Abdel Menhem Youssef and the appointment of a successor, while leaving Youssef as general director of maintenance and investment at the Telecommunication Ministry.

All the available information confirm that Youssef’s replacement will be Imad Kreidieh, who has been approved by all political factions since Salam’s cabinet.

