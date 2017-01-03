Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Jan. 04
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Amir El Leil
05:30
Amir El Leil
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
14 hours ago
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Oil and gas file to be discussed during Wednesday’s cabinet session

publishing date: 03/01/2017 15:30:49
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

As soon as the oil file returned to the cabinet’s agenda, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil called on the committee managing the petroleum sector in Lebanon for a meeting to recount the measures that had been already taken.

advertisement

The meeting also aimed at setting up a strategy to be implemented after the decrees will be signed.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact