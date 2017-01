The Internal Security Forces in south Lebanon arrested a gang involved in circulating foreign money notes in the region of Nabatieh.

The ISF were able after close observation to arrest the gang on the Nabatieh-Zefta road.

The gang is formed of two members who were circulating bogus foreign currency in 50 and 100 dollar notes.

The arestees were identified as A.A. Ghanoum, 44, from Bourj al-Barajneh and Z.R. Shrim, 34, from the southern town of Howla.

Both were referred to the concerned authorities for further interrogation.