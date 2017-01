Change and Reform bloc MP Nabil Nicolas said on Wednesday that there is agreement inside the newly formed government, adding that there is also a sort of openness among the ministers.

Nicolas’s comments were made during an interview with Nharkom Said TV show whereby he noted that the Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt must object on the oil file inside the cabinet.On another note, the lawmaker said the status of Ogero head Abdel Monem Youssef is “illegal,” adding that Youssef must be held accountable for his acts in order to be a “lesson” for anyone who will take over his post in the future.