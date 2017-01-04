REPORT: Cabinet convenes, replaces Ogero head

A new cabinet session convened on Wednesday at the Baabda Presidential Palace under the chairmanship of President Michel Aoun and in the presence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The session started with the ministers observing a minute of silence for the victims of the Istanbul attack.

During the session, President Aoun praised the efforts deployed by the government over the return of the victims and those who were injured during the Istanbul attack to Lebanon.

On another note, Aoun asserted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also following up on the murder of the Lebanese businessman Amin Bakri in Angola, adding that preliminary investigations showed that the Mossad might be behind the crime.

He also praised the efforts made by the security apparatuses on New Year’s Eve to ensure the safety of the Lebanese people.

For his part, Hariri called for the formation of a ministerial committee tasked to set a work plan to address any emergencies and that stays in touch with the presidency and the premiership for follow up.

He added that the committee would be formed of: The Ministries of Economy, Industry, Tourism, Agriculture, Foreign Affairs, Energy, Public Works and Education.

​Also, the Cabinet endorsed two crucial decrees related to offshore oil and gas exploration.

The Cabinet also appointed Imad Kreidieh to replace Youssef as OGERO head and Bassel al-Ayyoubi to replace Youssef as director general of investment and maintenance at the telecom ministry.





Turkey has established the identity of the gunman who killed 39 people in an attack on an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day, its foreign minister said, and further arrests were made on Wednesday, but the attacker himself remains at large.



The gunman shot dead a police officer and a civilian at the entrance to the exclusive Reina nightclub on Sunday then opened fire with an automatic rifle inside, reloading his weapon half a dozen times and shooting the wounded as they lay on the ground.



Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.



Lebanese national Amin Bakri who hails from the southern town of sir was shot dead last Monday in his home in Luanda, Angola.



The victim sustained multiple gunshots fired by gunmen.

He was transferred to a nearby hospital but died soon after.

