The Maronite bishops urged on Wednesday the approval of a new fair vote law that gives apt representation for the Lebanese people.The bishops’ comments were made during their periodic monthly meeting in Bkerke whereby they called for holding the parliamentary elections on their due time.They also called for addressing the corruption in the state’s institutions and to stop the waste.On another note, the bishops congratulated the government for receiving the vote of confidence.They concluded by condemning all terrorist explosions that took place in various countries, urging the authorities to join efforts to eradicate terrorism.