Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Jan. 06
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Regional News
Jan 04 2017
 shares
 shares

Kidnapped Iraqi woman journalist released unharmed after a week

publishing date: 04/01/2017 07:23:19
episodes
Kidnapped Iraqi woman journalist released unharmed after a week
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
Iraqi journalist Afrah al-Qaisi, known in her country for criticizing the government in satirical articles for local media, has been released unharmed after being kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Baghdad a week ago.

The head of the Iraqi Journalistic Freedoms Observatory, Ziyad al-Ajili, said on Wednesday the kidnappers had returned the car, telephone, laptop and gold jewelry they took when they broke into her home and that she drove back overnight around midnight.
advertisement


A video aired by the Kurdish NRT channel showed emotional scenes after Qaisi, who used to work for the Saudi-owned pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat, was reunited with her family and friends after returning home.

"I just want to say that I'm fine and I was well treated," she said, sobbing and shaking.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi telephoned Qaisi to check on her well-being after her release, his media office said.

The kidnapping highlighted the dangers journalists face in Iraq, where 71 have been killed with impunity over the past decade, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Many were victims of Sunni insurgents active in Iraq even before Islamic State militants overran around a third of the country more than two years ago.

But other armed factions, including Shi'ite armed groups, some backed by the government, have grown increasingly powerful through their participation in Baghdad's fight against Islamic State.
 
 
 
 
 REUTERS
 
 
 
 
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact