Military Prosecutor Judge Saqr Saqr charged on Wednesday 15 suspects, including 11 arestees with forming a terrorist cell linked to wanted fugitive Shadi Mawlawi and Fatah al-Sham.

The suspects are accused of seeking to conduct terror attacks on New Year's Eve in Lebanon, attempts to bomb booby-trapped cars in the capital Beirut, the northern city of Tripoli and Beirut's southern suburbs, in addition to the assassination of current and retired officers and targeting crowds.

The file and the arrestees were referred to the First Military Examining Magistrate Riad Abou Ghida.