Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday that the electoral law based on proportionality is the most appropriate system "prone to shift Lebanon into the stage of building a modern state."Speaker Berri's comments were made during his weekly Wednesday's meeting with lawmakers at his residence in Ain el-Tineh.Berri warned of any delay in completing the parliamentary election law, reminding that the proportional one will be the most suitable to ensure a fair representation.On another note, Berri praised the efforts deployed by the Lebanese army and other security apparatuses in anchoring security and stability, considering the empowerment of local security as "the most important national investment."