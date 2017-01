Lebanon's State Prosecutor Judge Samir Hammoud asked on Wednesday the Turkish judiciary to provide him with details related to the investigation into the shooting that took place in Istanbul and that killed 39 people, including three Lebanese.



advertisement



Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.



Three Lebanese nationals were killed in the New Year's Eve attack and six others were injured during the shooting inside La Reina nightclub.Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.