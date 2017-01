advertisement

A man has had scissors removed from his abdomen which was left behind during a surgery 18 years ago, after suffering from a stomach ache that was nearly two decades in the making.Ma Van Nhat, now 54, underwent surgery in 1998 after a car accident and only lately discovered that doctors had left an unwanted gift behind when they closed him up.Doctors in Vietnam discovered the scissors near his colon after a recent ultrasound.He had a three-hour operation at the weekend to remove the scissors.Nhat had spent nearly two decades ‘eating, drinking and having a pretty normal life. The ultrasound that discovered the scissors only came about after Nhat reported stomach pains.