Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Jan. 06
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Regional News
23 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Turkish military says 38 Islamic State militants 'neutralized' in air strikes, clashes

publishing date: 05/01/2017 05:11:47
episodes
Turkish military says 38 Islamic State militants &#39;neutralized&#39; in air strikes, clashes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Turkish warplanes and artillery have struck Islamic State targets in Syria, 'neutralizing' 38 of the group's militants, Turkey's military said in a statement on Thursday.

 

In a round-up of its military operations over the last 24 hours in support of rebels in northern Syria, the army said air strikes by Turkish fighter jets on 28 Islamic State targets destroyed shelters, command centers, weapons and vehicles.

 

The Turkish military operation, dubbed 'Euphrates Shield', was launched more than four months ago to drive Islamic State militants away from the border region. In recent weeks, the forces have been besieging the town of al-Bab.

 
advertisement

 
 
REUTERS

recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact