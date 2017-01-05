Turkish military says 38 Islamic State militants 'neutralized' in air strikes, clashes

A son of late al-Qaeda head Osama bin Laden and a leader of Al Qaeda
The family of Rita al-Chami bade her farewell during a funeral held
Twin panda cubs born last summer at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
Turkish warplanes and artillery have struck Islamic State targets in Syria, 'neutralizing' 38 of the group's militants, Turkey's military said in a statement on Thursday.
In a round-up of its military operations over the last 24 hours in support of rebels in northern Syria, the army said air strikes by Turkish fighter jets on 28 Islamic State targets destroyed shelters, command centers, weapons and vehicles.
The Turkish military operation, dubbed 'Euphrates Shield', was launched more than four months ago to drive Islamic State militants away from the border region. In recent weeks, the forces have been besieging the town of al-Bab.