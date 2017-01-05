Thank you!
Friday Jan. 06
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Regional News
22 hours ago
Istanbul nightclub attacker probably Uighur, links established - deputy PM

publishing date: 05/01/2017 05:44:48
The gunman who killed 39 people in an attack on an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day is probably Uighur and Turkey has established his possible locations and links, Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said on Thursday.

 

In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, Kaynak said he could not rule out the possibility of the attacker fleeing abroad but that operations within Turkey were more likely to achieve a result.

 

He said the gunman acted alone but may have been helped by others.

 
REUTERS
