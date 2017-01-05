REPORT: President Aoun says will discuss case of abducted soldiers during his visits abroad

President Michel Aoun stressed Thursday that he will be discussing the issue of the IS abducted soldiers during his visits abroad, noting that he will follow up on the case until their fate is uncovered.

During his meeting with families of the kidnapped servicemen, Aoun said that they will not save an effort no matter the cost.

For his part, General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who attended the meeting, stressed that President Aoun has been following up on the case on a daily basis.