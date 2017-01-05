REPORT: Supreme Defense Council holds first meeting headed by President Aoun

A son of late al-Qaeda head Osama bin Laden and a leader of Al Qaeda
Supreme Defense Council convened Thursday its first meeting since the election of Michel Aoun as president.
The meeting was held at the Baabda Palace under the chairmanship on President Aoun and in the presence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
The meeting was attended by Director General of State Security apparatus Major General George Qaraa, Director General of Internal Security Forces Brigadier General Ibrahim Basbous, Lebanese Armed Forces chief General Jean Kahwaji, Public Prosecutor Judge Samir Hammoud, State Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Saqr Saqr, as well as Defense Minister Yaacoub al-Sarraf, Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq and Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil.