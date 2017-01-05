شكراً
x
نقدم لكم آخر الاخبار والبرامج
الجمعة 06 كانون الثاني
Live
البث الحي
الدخول
التسجيل
البث الحي
نهاركم سعيد
04:00
نهاركم سعيد
القائمة
أخبار فنية
منذ 21 ساعة
 مشاركة
 مشاركة

هيفا وهبي تُفاجئ جمهورها بصورٍ من داخل مغطس الحمام

publishing date: 05/01/2017 06:50:28
episodes
هيفا وهبي تُفاجئ جمهورها بصورٍ من داخل مغطس الحمام
الإعلان
اشترك في النشرة الالكترونية المجانية
خضعت الفنانة هيفا وهبي لجلسة تصوير جديدة بعدسة مصوّر المشاهير شربل بو منصور، وطغى الأبيض والأسود على الصور الجديدة الّتي اجتاحت مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي.
في التفاصيل، إختارت هيفا وهبي أن يصوّرها شربل بو منصور وهي تجلس في مغطس حمام مميّز بكامل ملابسها وأناقتها. ولفتت هيفا الأنظار بالمجوهرات الّتي ارتدتها على معصمها على هيئة أفعى. وسرعان ما تم تداول الصورة الّتي نشرتها هيفا على حسابها والصورة الثانية الّتي شاركها شربل عبر إنستغرام، وأشاد عدد كبير من روّاد الإنترنت بفكرة الصور الّتي بدت أقرب إلى الخيال.
الإعلان

 
 
 

New shot for the #diva @haifawehbe #blackandwhite #fashiophotography #undergroundstudio #beirut #lebanon #dubai

A photo posted by Sharbel Boumansour (@sharbelboumansour) on

 
 
 

#haifawehbe

A photo posted by Haifa Wehbe (@haifawehbe) on


اخترنا لكم (8)
 
 
عرض المزيد
النشرة الإلكترونية
إشترك بالنشرة الإلكترونية لمتابعة ابرز التقارير المحلية والاقليمية والدولية
ارسل لنا صورة أو فيديو
شاركنا في صناعة الخبر عبر ارسال الصور و اشرطة الفيديو
تطبيقاتنا
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact