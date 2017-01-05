Mechanical inspection administration calls on citizens to respect working hours

The administration of the mandatory mechanical inspection declared Thursday that the inspection centers have been witnessing heavy traffic of vehicles and drivers at the reception front and at the inspection lines, adding that this is caused by the citizens who arrive before 5:00 am and park their cars near the entrance, given that the doors open at 7:30 am.

advertisement

The administration added that the inspection centers open from 7:30 am until 6:00 pm, calling on the citizens to respect the working hours in order to facilitate the traffic.