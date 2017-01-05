Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Jan. 06
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Lebanon News
18 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Minister Bou Assi says UN key supporter for Lebanon

publishing date: 05/01/2017 09:42:00
episodes
Minister Bou Assi says UN key supporter for Lebanon
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Social Affairs Minister Pierre Bou Assi met Thursday with a delegation from resident representatives from international organizations in Lebanon, in the presence of United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator Philippe Lazzarini, where they discussed the Syrian refugees’ situation and the services they are provided with.

advertisement

Bou Assi stressed that the United Nations is a key supporter for Lebanon and its needs in order to face the displacement, whether in terms of evaluating needs or in terms of an interaction with the International Community to assist Lebanon.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact