Minister Bou Assi says UN key supporter for Lebanon

Social Affairs Minister Pierre Bou Assi met Thursday with a delegation from resident representatives from international organizations in Lebanon, in the presence of United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator Philippe Lazzarini, where they discussed the Syrian refugees’ situation and the services they are provided with.

Bou Assi stressed that the United Nations is a key supporter for Lebanon and its needs in order to face the displacement, whether in terms of evaluating needs or in terms of an interaction with the International Community to assist Lebanon.