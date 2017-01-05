Istanbul attack victim Rita al-Chami laid to rest

The family of Rita al-Chami bade her farewell during a funeral held at the Greek Catholic Archdiocese of Beirut before transferring her body to her hometown of Joun in Chouf where she will be buried.

During the prayers, Melkite Archbishop Cyril Salim Bustros said that “a group f villains have been murdering all those oppose their political views and religious ideology.”

Rita was among the victims who were killed during the terrorist attack that targeted Reina nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve.