Friday Jan. 06
Lebanon News
18 hours ago
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc calls on cabinet to follow up on murder of Amine Bakri

publishing date: 05/01/2017 10:31:14
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc calls on cabinet to follow up on murder of Amine Bakri
The Loyalty to the Resistance bloc called for intensifying efforts in Lebanon in order to fight terrorism, noting that reform cannot be achieved unless a new electoral law is passed guaranteeing fair representation.

Following its weekly meeting, the bloc pointed out that the cabinet must follow up on the killing of Lebanese businessman Amine Bakri in Angola and the issue of illegal internet.
