REPORT: President Aoun meets Saudi King in Riyadh

President Michel Aoun met on Tuesday with Saudi King Salman at the Diwan royal palace in Riyadh as part of his official two-day visit to Riyadh with an accompanying delegation.



Salman has emphasized Saudi nationals will resume their visits to Lebanon.



However, talks did not touch on the Saudi ​donation for the Lebanese army, but it could have been discussed between the two men during their closed talks. This as Aoun also met with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs Gebran Bassil. Discussions between the two ​officials touched on the bilateral relations between the two countries, highlighting ways to ​enhance them at various levels.

Earlier, Aoun started his Tuesday's meetings with Saudi officials with Minister of Culture and Information Adel al-Touraifi at the president's residence in Saudi Arabia.

He then met with Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid bin Abdallah Al-Qasabi who stressed that the Saudi tourists might return to visit Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have previously warned their citizens against traveling to Lebanon in what reportedly was a sort a punitive measure over the Lebanese government’s pro-Hezbollah policies.

On the sidelines of Aoun’s meetings, Lebanese Minister of ​Information Melhem Riachi met with his Saudi counterpart.

In turn, Minister of Economy Raed Khoury also met his Saudi counterpart where talks reportedly tackled bilateral economic issues.

This as a meeting was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs Gebran Bassil, Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil and Minister of Interior Nouhad Machnouq to tackle the drafting of a new electoral law.