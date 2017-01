Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Tuesday that he is in full agreement with President Michel Aoun on all issues.

He also noted that political divisions are no longer accepted; adding that all vital issues related to the daily lives of the Lebanese people must be facilitated and completed by the government.

As for the drafting of a new vote law, Hariri highlighted the presence of many suggestion electoral laws, adding however that work will be done to approve the most appropriate one.

“We are committed to holding the parliamentary elections on their due times,” Hariri added.