advertisement

Hollywood star Ben Affleck responded to President-elect Donald Trump's tweet against actress Meryl Streep at the premiere of his new film 'Live by Night' on Monday.On Sunday, Streep delivered a speech in which, without naming him, she recalled Trump's imitation of Serge Kovelski, a disabled New York Times reporter during his 2016 election campaign.Trump responded “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't' know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.”When asked about what he thought of the speech by Streep at the premiere, Affleck replied “I thought Meryl was magnificent and I think if there's one thing that we know to be true on earth - literally and truly one thing - it's that Meryl Streep is not overrated.”