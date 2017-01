The Future Bloc welcomed on Tuesday President Michel Aoun’s official visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The visit at this particular time comes at an appropriate time in the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese people at various levels, and therefore there is a need to build on such a visit and expand it towards other Gulf countries and Egypt," the bloc said following its weekly meeting.On another note, the bloc called on the government to start without any delay working on the preparation of the general Budget for 2017, and to focus on following up on the completion of the new vote law, in a bid to hold the parliamentary elections on their due times.