advertisement

Turkish police killed a would-be attacker who tried to enter the main police station in the southeastern city of Gaziantep on Tuesday and were searching for a second assailant, in what one security official told Reuters was an attempted suicide bombing.A gunfight broke out in front of the police compound and ambulances were sent to the scene, television channels reported, in the latest outburst of violence to hit Turkey.Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told reporters in parliament that a police operation was underway to locate the second attacker.One police officer was wounded in the clash and was taken to hospital for treatment, the Gaziantep governor's office said in a statement. Eyewitnesses said a dead person, presumed to be the would-be attacker, was lying on the ground in front of the police station, Dogan news agency said.