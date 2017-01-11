Fuel prices in Lebanon register further increase

On Wednesday January 11, 2017, the fuel prices in Lebanon registered further increase where the price gasoline, fuel oil and diesel oil increased 200 LBP.

The table issued by Energy and Water Ministry set the prices of hydrocarbon derivatives as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: 23,300 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 23,900 LBP

- Fuel Oil: 15,000 LBP