Fuel prices in Lebanon register further increase

Israeli Arabs from Qalansawe protested on Wednesday (January 11)
The head of IranAir took delivery on Wednesday of the first new Western
While they may be at opposite ends of the animal size scale,
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
On Wednesday January 11, 2017, the fuel prices in Lebanon registered further increase where the price gasoline, fuel oil and diesel oil increased 200 LBP.
The table issued by Energy and Water Ministry set the prices of hydrocarbon derivatives as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 23,300 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 23,900 LBP
- Fuel Oil: 15,000 LBP