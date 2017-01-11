Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Jan. 12
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Ghaltet Omri
03:00
Ghaltet Omri
Menu
Lebanon News
22 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Fuel prices in Lebanon register further increase

publishing date: 11/01/2017 04:43:30
episodes
Fuel prices in Lebanon register further increase
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

On Wednesday January 11, 2017, the fuel prices in Lebanon registered further increase where the price gasoline, fuel oil and diesel oil increased 200 LBP.

advertisement

The table issued by Energy and Water Ministry set the prices of hydrocarbon derivatives as follows:

 

- Gasoline 95 octane: 23,300 LBP

 

- Gasoline 98 octane: 23,900 LBP

 

- Fuel Oil: 15,000 LBP 
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact