REPORT: President Aoun meets with Qatari Emir, new agreements reached between both countries

President Michel Aoun stressed Wednesday the need to boost the relations between Lebanon and Qatar on all fronts, inviting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to visit Lebanon.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim said following his discussions with Aoun at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, that the election of Aoun as president was “the best choice,” hoping that hi visit will be the first of many to come between both countries.

The Qatari emir noted that Lebanon managed to overcome all difficulties and was stronger than all the circumstances that surrounded the borders. “Lebanon entered a new phase following the presidential elections,” he added.

In this context, sources told LBCI that the Qatari emir promised Aoun to follow up on the issue of the Lebanese soldiers abducted by the Islamic State, adding that agreement has been reached to hold a meeting for the Qatari-Lebanese Higher Joint Committee in Doha.

According to the sources, agreement has also been reached over implementing measures to facilitate the travel of people and the transportation of goods between both countries, while Qatar vowed to overturn the previously issued warning to the Qatari nationals to refrain from traveling to Lebanon.

Aoun arrived to Doha on Wednesday before noon, where he met with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al- Thani at the Amiri Diwan of Qatar.

President Aoun had wrapped up his official visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning, heading to Qatar, the second destination in his Gulf tour, upon the invitation of the state’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

During a dinner held on Tuesday evening by Economy Minister Raed Khoury for the Lebanese and Saudi businessmen at the Conferences Palace in Saudi Arabia, President Aoun said: “In Lebanon we provide security and stability, these two elements are vital to build tourism and everything related to reconstruction.”