Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Jan. 12
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Ghaltet Omri
03:00
Ghaltet Omri
Menu
Regional News
22 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Rights groups accuse Saudi Arabia of crackdown after two activists arrested

publishing date: 11/01/2017 05:04:07
episodes
Rights groups accuse Saudi Arabia of crackdown after two activists arrested
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said Saudi Arabia had arrested two rights activists in the first ten days of this year and accused Riyadh of a crackdown on dissent.

 

The organizations said in press releases that Essam Koshak in Mecca and Ahmed al-Mushaikhass in the eastern city of Dammam were summoned for questioning by police last week but have yet to be released.

 

Koshak is being questioned about his tweets on human rights issues, Amnesty said, and al-Mushaikhass has advocated on behalf of relatives of detainees in the kingdom's Eastern Province - home to the Sunni Muslim-ruled country's Shi'ite minority.

 

"Saudi Arabia's relentless persecution of human rights defenders is a blatant campaign aimed at deterring them from speaking about the human rights situation in the country," said Lynn Maalouf of Amnesty.

 

A Saudi security spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the allegations.

 

The kingdom is a member of the 47-member United Nations Human Rights Council.

 

But it faced criticism last year by rights groups over a military campaign it leads in Yemen while a UN rights watchdog accused it of discriminating against girls and execution and corporal punishment of children.

 

Saudi Arabia has denied human rights abuses, saying it does not target civilians in Yemen and justifying punishments of minors based on its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

 

 

REUTERS
advertisement
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact