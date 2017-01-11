Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Jan. 12
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Ghaltet Omri
03:00
Ghaltet Omri
Menu
Lebanon News
21 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Finance and Budget Committee’s meeting postponed

publishing date: 11/01/2017 05:38:01
episodes
Finance and Budget Committee’s meeting postponed
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The head of the Finance and Budget Committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan declared the postponement of the committee’s meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday January 12, 2017 at 10:30 am, until Thursday January 19 at the same time.

advertisement

The committee will discuss the same agenda.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact