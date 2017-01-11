Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 12
Lebanon News
20 hours ago
Trial of Hannibal Gaddafi over contempt of court delayed

publishing date: 11/01/2017 06:25:17
Trial of Hannibal Gaddafi over contempt of court delayed
Beirut Penal Judge Ghassan Khoury postponed Wednesday the trial of defendant Hannibal Gaddafi, in the case filed against him for contempt of the court, until January 17, the state-run National News Agency reported.

 
The session was delayed after the state representative attorney Mustafa Qabalan presented a decree pertaining to his assignment by the state to represent it against Gaddafi.
