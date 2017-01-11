REPORT: Cabinet delays oil file, forms new committee in charge of issue of refugees

The cabinet delayed the issue of amending the financial system of the committee tasked with managing the oil sector, set up a new approach in dealing with the issue of the Syrian refugees and amended the committee in charge of this matter.

The cabinet had convened earlier Wednesday in a session under the chairmanship of PM Saad Hariri at the Grand Serail, in the absence of the ministers who form the delegation that accompanied President Michel Aoun in his visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

At the beginning of the session, Hariri described Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia as historic and successful by all standards, praising the relation that link Lebanon and the Kingdom.

The prime minister also praised the decisions reached by the last cabinet session, mainly the appointments made at the Telecommunications Ministry, hoping that this file will be finalized soon.