Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Jan. 12
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Ghaltet Omri
03:00
Ghaltet Omri
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
20 hours ago
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Cabinet delays oil file, forms new committee in charge of issue of refugees

publishing date: 11/01/2017 06:31:07
episodes
Author:
Bassam Abou Zeid
Bassam Abou Zeid
@BassamAbouZeid
Bassam Abou Zeid
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The cabinet delayed the issue of amending the financial system of the committee tasked with managing the oil sector, set up a new approach in dealing with the issue of the Syrian refugees and amended the committee in charge of this matter.

 
advertisement

The cabinet had convened earlier Wednesday in a session under the chairmanship of PM Saad Hariri at the Grand Serail, in the absence of the ministers who form the delegation that accompanied President Michel Aoun in his visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

 

At the beginning of the session, Hariri described Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia as historic and successful by all standards, praising the relation that link Lebanon and the Kingdom.

The prime minister also praised the decisions reached by the last cabinet session, mainly the appointments made at the Telecommunications Ministry, hoping that this file will be finalized soon.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact