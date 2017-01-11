Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 12
Ghaltet Omri
03:00
Ghaltet Omri
20 hours ago
REPORT: MP Gemayel: The settlement prioritized the gas file over issue of electoral law

publishing date: 11/01/2017 06:43:26
Kataeb chief Samy Gemayel said Wednesday that the settlement that occurred in the country has not yet led to a new electoral law, but instead prioritized the gas issue.

 
During a joint press conference with head of the National Liberal Party Dory Chamoun, Gemayel said that “it is unacceptable that the issue of the electoral law has not yet been discussed during the cabinet meeting.”

 

Gemayel blamed this situation on the new era, stressing that should a new electoral law fail to be passed as soon as possible, it will not happen even after 4 years.

 

For his part, Chamoun hoped that the parliamentary elections will be held as scheduled regardless of the law adopted.

 
 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
