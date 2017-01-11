REPORT: MP Gemayel: The settlement prioritized the gas file over issue of electoral law

Israeli Arabs from Qalansawe protested on Wednesday (January 11)
The head of IranAir took delivery on Wednesday of the first new Western
While they may be at opposite ends of the animal size scale,
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
Kataeb chief Samy Gemayel said Wednesday that the settlement that occurred in the country has not yet led to a new electoral law, but instead prioritized the gas issue.
During a joint press conference with head of the National Liberal Party Dory Chamoun, Gemayel said that “it is unacceptable that the issue of the electoral law has not yet been discussed during the cabinet meeting.”
Gemayel blamed this situation on the new era, stressing that should a new electoral law fail to be passed as soon as possible, it will not happen even after 4 years.
For his part, Chamoun hoped that the parliamentary elections will be held as scheduled regardless of the law adopted.