Thursday Jan. 12
Lebanon News
18 hours ago
Families of detainees over Abra incidents stage protest

publishing date: 11/01/2017 08:46:19
Families of detainees over Abra incidents stage protest
Families of the detainees in the case of Abra events staged a protest outside Dar al-Fatwa in the southern city of Sidon, calling on the concerned parties to work in issuing amnesty that includes all the Lebanese.

The protesters called on the president of the republic and the prime minister to be fair in reviewing the case of these detainees and end the injustice practiced against them.
