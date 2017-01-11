REPORT: New decision to protect the airport from birds

Israeli Arabs from Qalansawe protested on Wednesday (January 11)
The head of IranAir took delivery on Wednesday of the first new Western
While they may be at opposite ends of the animal size scale,
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
Public Works Minister Youssef Finianos stressed Wednesday that Prime Minister Saad Hariri had decided to increase the number of machines that make noise to prevent the birds from arriving to Beirut airport runway.
Following his meeting with Hariri, the minister noted that discussions are underway in order to find a solution for this issue that greatly affects civil aviation traffic.
Finianos also stressed that the issue of the Costa Brava landfill is not within the duties of the Public Works Ministry.