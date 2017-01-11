Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 12
Ghaltet Omri
03:00
Ghaltet Omri
News Bulletin Reports
REPORT: New decision to protect the airport from birds

publishing date: 11/01/2017 09:14:47
Author:
Bassam Abou Zeid
Bassam Abou Zeid
@BassamAbouZeid
Public Works Minister Youssef Finianos stressed Wednesday that Prime Minister Saad Hariri had decided to increase the number of machines that make noise to prevent the birds from arriving to Beirut airport runway.

 
Following his meeting with Hariri, the minister noted that discussions are underway in order to find a solution for this issue that greatly affects civil aviation traffic.

 

Finianos also stressed that the issue of the Costa Brava landfill is not within the duties of the Public Works Ministry.

 
 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
