REPORT: New decision to protect the airport from birds

Public Works Minister Youssef Finianos stressed Wednesday that Prime Minister Saad Hariri had decided to increase the number of machines that make noise to prevent the birds from arriving to Beirut airport runway.

Following his meeting with Hariri, the minister noted that discussions are underway in order to find a solution for this issue that greatly affects civil aviation traffic.

Finianos also stressed that the issue of the Costa Brava landfill is not within the duties of the Public Works Ministry.