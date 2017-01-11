Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 12
Ghaltet Omri
03:00
Ghaltet Omri
REPORT: Speaker Berri says to call for parliamentary session within 10 days

publishing date: 11/01/2017 09:22:05
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
Speaker Nabih Berri declared that he will call for a parliamentary session within ten days.

 
During Wednesday’s deputies gathering, Berri said that time is running out, stressing the need to pass a new electoral law the soonest possible.

 

He added that the parliament is heading toward an active and intense workshop of legislation and surveillance.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
