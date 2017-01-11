REPORT: Speaker Berri says to call for parliamentary session within 10 days

Israeli Arabs from Qalansawe protested on Wednesday (January 11)
The head of IranAir took delivery on Wednesday of the first new Western
While they may be at opposite ends of the animal size scale,
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
Speaker Nabih Berri declared that he will call for a parliamentary session within ten days.
During Wednesday’s deputies gathering, Berri said that time is running out, stressing the need to pass a new electoral law the soonest possible.
He added that the parliament is heading toward an active and intense workshop of legislation and surveillance.