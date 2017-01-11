Qatar Airways Unveils Its Biggest Travel Festival Ever for 2017

Companion fares, kids fly free and other fantastic deals to be

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways’ popular Travel Festival is back and has been significantly enhanced for 2017, inviting world travelers to take advantage of a number of exceptional deals across the airline’s global network. Extraordinary deals can be found on the World’s Best Business Class* and Economy Class, along with special companion fares, discounts on group bookings** and a kids fly free offer on sale between 9 and 16 January 2017.

The Qatar Airways Travel Festival online Treasure Hunt will also once again offer Qatar Airways’ millions of social media followers the opportunity of searching for a zero fare Golden Ticket to one of the airline’s exciting global destinations, with clues being released via the airline’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages throughout the sale period.

Qatar Airways passengers can choose from even more exciting places to explore starting in 2017 with the launch of new services to Auckland, New Zealand; Canberra, Australia; Dublin, Ireland; Las Vegas in the United States, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; to name a few. Offers available throughout the Travel Festival are applicable on Economy and Business Class return airfares, with a travel period between 11 January and 15 December 2017 to the more than 150 destinations worldwide, including the Middle East, Europe, East Asia, East Asia, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Passengers can explore Dubai from USD 245 per person, chase an endless summer in the Far East with flights to Bangkok from USD 585 per person, or experience culture like no other in Africa with flights to Johannesburg from USD 890 per person. Travelers can avail the exceptional promotion offers by booking at qatarairways.com or by contacting their nearest Qatar Airways sales agent.

For the first time since starting the travel festival, Qatar Airways’ has partnered with leading global financial services company, Visa, providing eligible card holders with discounts of up to 15 per cent extra on flight bookings. Travelers can also take advantage of the airline’s partnership with AccorHotels, receiving a 10 per cent discount when booking accommodation via the airline’s website.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Hugh Dunleavy, said: “The Qatar Airways Travel Festival has fast become an exciting global event that offers great value and encourages our travelers to keep exploring; and I’m thrilled to be able to bring it back for its third installment. The New Year is the perfect time to start thinking about travel plans for the year ahead and the travel festival allows travelers to take advantage of a number of fantastic deals and promotions across our entire network at exceptional prices.

“Our guests also have the opportunity to enjoy free upgrades to our Business Class or can benefit from further discounts on group bookings – our travel festival is designed to encourage our valued guests to go places together and create memories with those who they cherish the most.”

The airline’s Privilege Club members also have the opportunity to earn double Qmiles on bookings made throughout the promotion period, while travelers can also win a number of exciting prizes including upgrades to the World’s Best Business Class, Silver and Gold Privilege Club memberships, up to 100,000 Qmiles, access to Al Maha Lounges, Qatar Duty Free vouchers as well as vouchers to The Airport Hotel’s wellness spa inside Hamad International Airport. Guests can also take advantage of fantastic deals on hotels and accommodation packages in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays.



Passengers taking advantage of the Qatar Airways Travel Festival are encouraged to turn two holidays into one by planning a stopover in Doha, with a new transit visa scheme offering visitors a free transit visa for up to 96 hours on your way to or from your final destination. The Qatar Airways Travel Festival provides the perfect opportunity for travelers to treat their nearest and dearest to award-winning service when they go places together, with the airline receiving a number of accolades in 2016. Qatar Airways was named Skytrax’s Best Staff Service in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class 2016 and Best Business Class Airline Lounge as well as Best Business Class from Business Traveler Awards. The airline recently announced a number of new enhancements to its cabin to elevate the passenger experience, including new BRICS and Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio amenity kits for Business Class passengers, and refreshed Hasbro children’s entertainment kits for the airline’s youngest travelers.Passengers taking advantage of the Qatar Airways Travel Festival are encouraged to turn two holidays into one by planning a stopover in Doha, with a new transit visa scheme offering visitors a free transit visa for up to 96 hours on your way to or from your final destination.

Combine a quick visit to Doha, with its historic sites and five-star shopping and resorts, with a dream holiday – only available to Qatar Airways passengers. Visit Qatar Airways at http://www.qatarairways.com/us/en/qatar-transit-visa.page for more information.



*World’s Best Business Class as voted by Skytrax Airline Awards 2016.

**Discounts increase with each additional passenger on group bookings from 3-7 people.

Terms and conditions apply. Seats and subject to availability and blackout dates apply. Please review at time of booking at qatarairways.com/travelfestival

About Qatar Airways:



Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is one of the fastest growing airlines operating one of the youngest fleets in the world. Now in its 19th year of operations, Qatar Airways has a modern fleet of 192 aircraft flying to more than 150 key business and leisure destinations across six continents.



A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was awarded World's Best Business Class; Best Business Class Airline Lounge and Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East at the prestigious 2016 World Airline Awards managed by international air transport rating organization Skytrax.



Qatar Airways is a member of the oneworld global alliance. The award-winning alliance was named the World’s Best Airline Alliance 2015 by Skytrax for the third year running. Qatar Airways was the first Gulf carrier to join global airline alliance, oneworld, enabling its passengers to benefit from more than 1,000 airports in more than 150 countries, with 14,250 daily departures.



Oryx One, Qatar Airways’ inflight entertainment system offers passengers up to 3,000 entertainment options from the latest blockbuster movies, TV box sets, music, games and much more. Passengers flying on Qatar Airways flights served by its B787, A350, A380, A319 as well as select A320 and A330 aircraft can also stay in touch with their friends and family around the world by using the award-winning airline’s on-board Wi-Fi and GSM service.

Qatar Airways is one of the world’s leaders in sponsoring global sporting events, including the strategic team sponsorships of FC Barcelona and Al-Ahli Saudi Arabia FC. Qatar Airways’ strategy reflects the values of sports as a means of bringing people together, something at the core of the airline’s own brand message - Going Places Together.

Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s third largest cargo carrier, serves more than 50 exclusive freighter destinations worldwide via its Doha hub and also delivers freight to more than 150 key business and leisure destinations globally on 190 aircraft. The Qatar Airways Cargo fleet now includes eight Airbus 330Fs, 10 Boeing 777 freighters and two Boeing 747 freighters.

