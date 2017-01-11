Middle East Airlines plane heading from Beirut to London makes emergency landing in Istanbul

Israeli Arabs from Qalansawe protested on Wednesday (January 11)
The head of IranAir took delivery on Wednesday of the first new Western
While they may be at opposite ends of the animal size scale,
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
A Middle East Airlines plane heading from Beirut to London made emergency landing in Istanbul after a fight erupted on board.
In the details, a passenger identified as “Z. A. Ch.” assaulted a hostess, which forced to pilot to make an emergency landing in order to expel him from the plane.
Investigations were launched with “Z. A. Ch.”, while the other passengers waited inside the plane.