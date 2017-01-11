Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 12
Ghaltet Omri
03:00
Ghaltet Omri
Lebanon News
13 hours ago
Middle East Airlines plane heading from Beirut to London makes emergency landing in Istanbul

publishing date: 11/01/2017 14:05:43
Middle East Airlines plane heading from Beirut to London makes emergency landing in Istanbul
A Middle East Airlines plane heading from Beirut to London made emergency landing in Istanbul after a fight erupted on board.

 

In the details, a passenger identified as “Z. A. Ch.” assaulted a hostess, which forced to pilot to make an emergency landing in order to expel him from the plane.

 
Investigations were launched with “Z. A. Ch.”, while the other passengers waited inside the plane.

 
