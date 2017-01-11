Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 12
Ghaltet Omri
Ghaltet Omri
Regional News
12 hours ago
REPORT: Migrants fight freezing cold weather east Greece

publishing date: 11/01/2017 14:58:05
Dozens of migrants are at risk of freezing to death in Europe after heavy snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures hit Greece and the Balkans, aid agencies said on Wednesday.

 
advertisement

Central and southeastern Europe have been gripped by freezing weather and snowstorms for days, with night-time temperatures dropping below minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in some areas.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above 
