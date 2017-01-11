Thank you!
Thursday Jan. 12
Regional News
REPORT: Israeli Arabs protest over house demolitions

publishing date: 11/01/2017 15:22:05
Israeli Arabs from Qalansawe protested on Wednesday (January 11) over the demolition of houses in the city, which Israeli authorities said did not have proper permits.

 

Protesters chanted and held signs reading: 'The land is ours and the homes will remain on it', after ten houses were demolished on Tuesday (January 10), according to Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

 

Arab-Israeli lawmaker, Jamal Zahalka said that Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was targeting Palestinians in the city.

 

 
REUTERS

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
