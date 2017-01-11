REPORT: Israeli Arabs protest over house demolitions

Israeli Arabs from Qalansawe protested on Wednesday (January 11) over the demolition of houses in the city, which Israeli authorities said did not have proper permits.

Protesters chanted and held signs reading: 'The land is ours and the homes will remain on it', after ten houses were demolished on Tuesday (January 10), according to Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

Arab-Israeli lawmaker, Jamal Zahalka said that Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was targeting Palestinians in the city.

advertisement

REUTERS

For more details, watch the full report in the video above