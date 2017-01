The body of a dead baby was found on Saturday morning in a waste container southeast of Beirut.

The baby appears to be less than one year old and was found in a plastic bag in a garbage container in the Phelemon Wehbe Street in the Kfarshima region.

Members of the municipality of Kfarshima and security forces rushed to the scene of the incident and inspected the body.

Investigations were launched into the incident.

No further details were provided in this regard.