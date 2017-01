A Lebanese environmental group condemned on Saturday the hunting of seagulls off near the Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The Lebanese Environment Movement issued a statement in this regards saying that people were hunting seagulls “under the sights of security apparatuses."

advertisement

The statement condemned the government’s performance which had previously "vowed to protect the environment."

The group also noted that the seagulls are protected by international agreements, most prominent the African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbird Agreement (AEWA) 1999, which Lebanon is a part of.

Hunting has been banned in Lebanon, but recreational hunting often happens all over the year.

The gull hunting was sparked by a civil aviation safety risk posed by the birds. They are reportedly believed to be attracted by the garbage of the Costa Brava landfill located next to the airport.

​​

​​